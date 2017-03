ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland Russian President Vladimir Putin told the West on Tuesday that sending weapons to Syrian rebels could backfire one day but defended Russia's own military contacts with the Syrian government.

Striking a defiant tone after two days of talks at a G8 summit, Putin said he could not rule out new arms contracts with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He warned that arms sent to Syrian rebels however could one day end up being used in Europe.

(Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Kate Holton)