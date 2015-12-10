Ivory seized by the Gabonese government is seen in suitcases in Libreville, Gabon, in this December 7, 2015 handout. REUTERS/ONG Conservation Justice/Handout via Reuters.

DAKAR The central African state of Gabon, home to half of Africa's endangered forest elephants, has impounded more than 200 kg (440 lb) of ivory in what may be its largest seizure ever.

Gabon is seeking to promote ecotourism and has poured money into protecting its 50,000 forest elephants, coveted by ivory poachers for their particularly hard, straight tusks. Numbers have been falling dramatically in nearby Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic.

"We can confirm the seizure of around 200 kg of ivory, which represents about 20 elephants," said government spokesman Alain Claude Bilie By Nzé.

The conservation group EAGLE said two Gabonese men originally from Nigeria and Cameroon had been arrested on Monday.

Professor Lee White from Gabon's National Agency for National Parks said one of the suspects worked for Gabon's Water and Forest Department.

Bilie By Nzé said the seizure did not necessarily show that poaching was getting worse in Gabon, since the elephants might have been killed a long time ago.

Elephants in the northern Minkebe national park have been particularly vulnerable in recent years because it adjoins Cameroon, where anti-poaching measures are more lax.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)