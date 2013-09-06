Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
Gabrielle, which became a tropical storm on Thursday, has dissipated, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
The threat of heavy rain continues over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LOS ANGELES A massive sewage spill from Mexico's Tijuana River that polluted miles of coastland in Southern California and northern Mexico has prompted an investigation, with U.S. officials calling it deliberate and Mexican authorities saying it was an accident caused by heavy rain.
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.