LOS ANGELES Gabrielle Giffords, the Arizona congresswoman who survived an assassination attempt in January, will share her story with ABC journalist Diane Sawyer in November, ABC News said on Monday.

Giffords and her astronaut husband Mark Kelly will share details of her recovery from a near-fatal gunshot to the head in a TV special to be broadcast on November 14.

But the congresswoman, who has made few public appearances since being shot, may not be giving a traditional TV interview in the program.

ABC News said in a statement that "given the nature of her injuries and recovery, the congresswoman's exact participation can only be known as we move forward."

"The special will fully document Giffords' remarkable road to recovery with her husband by her side and will include dozens of hours of video tape that document that journey," the statement added.

Giffords' spokesman Mark Kimble told the Tucson Sentinel that the extent of her on-camera participation will depend on her progress. Kimble said Sawyer will interview Kelly on camera, and "sit down and talk with Mark and Gabby" off camera.

ABC said the "landmark television event" will be broadcast in conjunction with the release on November 15 of a memoir by the couple called "Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope."

Giffords, 41, was shot by a gunman while holding a political event in Tucson, Arizona on January 8. Six people were killed and another 12 were wounded in the shooting.

College dropout Jared Loughner who was arrested and jailed for being the shooter has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Giffords has been receiving intensive physical therapy in Houston to recover her ability to walk, speak, read and write. She has not yet decided whether to run for reelection next year, her spokesman said in August.

Kelly commanded the final mission of the U.S. space shuttle Endeavor earlier this year before announcing his retirement from NASA in June to focus on his wife's recovery.

