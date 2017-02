NEW DELHI French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday the death of Muammar Gaddafi marked the end of 42 years of tyranny and the beginning of democracy in Libya.

"It is the beginning of a new era, the beginning of democracy and reconstruction in Libya," Juppe told reporters during a visit to New Delhi.

