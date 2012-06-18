Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy COVE.L, confirming the battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer is a two-horse race between Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production PTTE.BK and oil major Shell (RDSa.L).
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), through its Videsh unit, and GAIL India (GAIL.NS) said in February they had teamed up to look at making an offer for Cove before saying on Monday, after three months of silence, that they were no longer mulling a takeover approach.
The withdrawal of the Indian consortium leaves Shell and PTT vying for Cove, with the latter currently in pole position.
PTT's $1.9 billion, 240 pence per share offer for Cove is higher than Shell's, although a number of analysts expect the oil major to return with a higher bid, possibly before the first closing of PTT's offer on Friday.
At stake is access to East Africa's huge gas resources through Cove's 8.5 percent ownership of a block off the coast of Mozambique.
East Africa is set to become one of the world's largest gas exporters supplying energy-hungry Asia, after a string of major discoveries across Mozambique and Tanzania.
Shares in Cove, which continue to trade above the offer price on investor hopes of a higher bid, were up 0.9 percent to 266.25 pence at 0752 EDT.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.