PacWest Bancorp to buy CU Bancorp in deal valued at $705 million
Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.
Britain's Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) is set to buy a chain of bingo halls from gaming group Gala Coral for 240 million pounds ($367.46 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.
The deal, which would include more than 130 Gala bingo clubs and a 30 percent market share, is expected to be announced on Monday, the multimedia news website said, citing sources. (bit.ly/1H3kT0q)
Gala Coral's rival, Mecca Bingo, owned by Rank Group Plc (RNK.L), was not interested in buying Gala's estate, Sky News said.Gala Coral sealed an all-share merger deal with bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc LAD.L in July, creating a 2.3 billion pound betting group that will seek to build on its dominance of Britain's high streets, or main streets, to expand its online business.
This move would come on the heels of a 900-million-pound merger between online company 888 Holdings Plc (888.L) and rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc (BPTY.L) .
Caledonia Investments and Gala Coral could not be reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours.
SAO PAULO Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
TEL AVIV Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.