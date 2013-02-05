BRUSSELS Belgian biotech company Galapagos said on Tuesday that its partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) planned to start Phase II studies into a drug candidate to treat two auto-immune disorders.

Galapagos said in a statement that GSK would launch the studies for compound GSK2586184 in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and chronic plaque psoriasis.

Galapagos is eligible to receive 34 million euros in additional milestones plus up to double-digit percentage royalties on global sales. It is the second selective JAK1 molecule discovered by Galapagos to enter Phase 2 studies.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)