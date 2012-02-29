BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM Belgium's Galapagos GLPG.BR has signed a deal for its flagship arthritis drug with U.S. group Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) worth up to $1.35 billion, which it said was the biggest ever for a medicine in mid-stage clinical trials.

The long-awaited deal, announced on Wednesday, underscores the attraction to healthcare companies like Abbott of the $14 billion a year market for treating rheumatoid arthritis as life expectancy rises in the world's richest countries.

"It is much more than we were expecting," KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel said of the deal, which will eventually give Abbott a leading role in manufacturing and distribution of the drug.

"The $200 million they (Galapagos) would get at the end of Phase II (clinical trials) is also unprecedented ... for me it is really putting a new landmark in the dealmaking of drugs which are at this stage of development."

Galapagos shares rose 20 percent to slightly more than 13 euros, giving it a market value of about 340 million euros. It has 820 employees in six countries in Europe.

Galapagos said the drug, known as GLPG0634 and which it hopes will come to market in 2017, has several advantages over treatments sold by companies such as Pfizer (PFE.N), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY.N) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX.O).

It will not be injected by doctors at hospitals, as existing treatments are, but will be taken in pill form. The company said tests have not uncovered any negative side effects, such as cholesterol and amnesia, associated with some drugs now available.

"What patients are really looking for is a very simple, once daily tablet. That is exactly what we are aiming for," Andre Hoekema, a company executive said.

"We think we will be the best in the class. A daily tablet is really a huge advance."

Galapagos will receive a $150 million upfront payment from Abbott and a further $200 million if the drug passes Phase II studies in arthritis. It could also get milestone payments of $1.0 billion, as well as double digit royalties on sales.

Upon completion of the Phase II studies, Abbott will assume sole responsibility for final Phase III clinical development and

manufacturing. Galagapos will retain the rights to distribute in the Benelux, where it will keep half of profits on sales.

Van de Stolpe said the initial $150 million payment from Abbott should make Galapagos profitable over the next three years and enable it to acquire technology or expertise to develop other drugs.

"The market expected a deal, but nothing of this size. This is far bigger than anything we had hoped for and it enables us to strike more deals as we go forward," van de Stolpe told a news conference in Amsterdam.

Galapagos will initially focus on developing three other inflammatory disease drugs in the areas of oncology, cachexia and IBD, or inflammatory bowel syndrome.

Earlier this month, Galapagos said it would miss guidance for 2011 as it had not yet finalized the terms of an agreement for GLPG0634.

