The following are some of the main players in the insider-trading case of Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

* Rajaratnam - A stock research analyst who founded Galleon in New York in 1997. The fund managed about $7 billion at his peak, specializing in technology stocks.

The Sri Lankan-born U.S. citizen is 54 and married with three children. A onetime billionaire, he lives in an exclusive neighborhood on Manhattan's East Side.

* Judge Richard Holwell - A New York native, known for his calm and polite demeanor in court. He became a judge in 2003 after 32 years as a corporate lawyer at law firm White & Case. He was nominated by President George W. Bush. Holwell made a crucial ruling in November 2010 in the Rajaratnam case, denying the fund manager's motion to suppress wiretaps from the trial.

Holwell presided over the two-month trial in which the jury heard 45 recordings, many of them with Rajaratnam's voice discussing secret corporate information.

* Prosecutors Jonathan Streeter, Reed Brodsky and Andrew Michaelson - Streeter joined the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office in 2000 and Brodsky in 2004. Both are assistant U.S. attorneys who have handled previous securities fraud cases.

Streeter led a case against Marc Dreier, a prominent lawyer who pleaded guilty in 2009 to a $400 million fraud; Brodsky prosecuted hedge fund manager Joseph Contorinis, which resulted in a conviction for insider trading in 2010.

Michaelson investigated Galleon while working as a lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and went on to join the criminal case as a special assistant U.S. attorney.

* Roomy Khan - A former Galleon and Intel Corp employee. She taped conversations with Rajaratnam to help prosecutors bring charges of insider trading. Rajaratnam's lawyers attacked Khan's credibility because she had a prior conviction for wire fraud in 2001 and they said she fabricated evidence. Khan has yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to insider-trading related charges.

* Rajat Gupta - Friend of Rajaratnam and former director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and global head of the McKinsey & Co consultancy.

The SEC suspended a civil lawsuit it filed against him. The lawsuit had accused Gupta of tipping Rajaratnam about Warren Buffett's plan to invest $5 billion in Goldman at the height of the financial crisis.

Gupta denies any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.

* Anil Kumar - Former senior partner at McKinsey & Co. Pleaded guilty to sharing secrets about clients and receiving $2 million in payments from his friend Rajaratnam. Kumar testified against Rajaratnam at trial, along with another friend, former Intel executive Rajiv Goel, and a former Galleon employee, Adam Smith. They have all pleaded guilty and have not yet been sentenced.

* FBI Special Agent B.J. Kang - Arrested Rajaratnam on October 16, 2009 and oversaw the government's March 2008 application to a federal judge to tap the phones of the fund manager and others. Kang and a colleague, FBI Special Agent David Makol, have also been at the forefront of investigations of so-called expert network firms and consultants under suspicion of providing company information to hedge funds.

The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184.

