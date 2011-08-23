ZURICH Profit at Swiss fund manager GAM Holdings (GAMH.S) fell in the first half of 2011, with net new money tumbling 89 percent from a year earlier.

Underlying net profit fell 6 percent to 100.4 million francs from 106.3 million francs a year earlier, the company said without giving reasons for the fall. Assets under management fell 3 percent to 113.5 billion francs.

The record-strong Swiss franc has burdened profit for Switzerland's banks, including at wealth manager Julius Baer, by raising the relative cost of management fees.

(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Catherine Bosley)