FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 22, 2016.Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Sports Direct, the retailer controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has bought a 25.75 percent stake in Game Digital, the computer gaming group said on Thursday.

Ashley's Sports Direct owns stakes in a number of other retailers including Debenhams and French Connection.

Game Digital, which has a market value of 41 million pounds ($53 million), warned last month it was struggling to meet demand for the new Nintendo Switch console.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.