New York sues Charter, alleges Time Warner fraud on internet speeds
NEW YORK New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver.
FRANKFURT Siemens said it expected around 70 percent of synergies from its wind power deal with Gamesa to come from cost savings, while the rest will be derived from revenue synergies.
Siemens and Spain's Gamesa agreed earlier on Friday to create the world's biggest builder of windfarms, with the German industrial group paying 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for a majority stake in the combined business.
Asked whether the cost synergies would result from job cuts, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on a conference call on Friday: "This is not so much about jobs, but it is that there are two companies that were very active in onshore... we only need R&D (research and development) for the next generation of onshore once, not twice."
Siemens and Gamesa expect cost savings and benefits from the new business to be worth 230 million euros of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) within four years, more than half of which should come into effect after two years already.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".
YOKOHAMA, Japan Nissan Motor Co has taken a step back into gasoline hybrids with its Note e-Power model, which the Japanese automaker hopes will act as a gateway for drivers who will later shift to all-electric cars.