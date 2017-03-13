European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
BRUSSELS German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Spain's Gamesa (GAM.MC) have won unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union to create the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, the EU's competition regulator said on Monday.
The deal, which combines the German company's strength in offshore windpower and Gamesa's strong presence in emerging markets, comes amid a wave of consolidation in the wind industry as companies try to cut costs and stay competitive.
"The Commission found that the transaction raises no competition concerns because a number of credible competitors would remain in the market," said the European Commission, which oversees competition in the EU.
The new group will have a market capitalization of about 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion)m according to analysts.
Reuters reported on March 2 that the deal would be approved unconditionally.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.