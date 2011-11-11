MADRID Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Friday it expects to sell between 3 and 3.5 gigawatts of wind turbines in 2012, of which it has already 1.0 gigawatts committed as of November.

Net profit rose 20 percent to 30 million euros ($40.7 million )in the nine months to September from a year ago, slightly below forecasts for 33.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 11 percent to 83 million euros, but also slightly below forecasts for 85.6 million.

Gamesa will hold a conference call with analysts at 1300 GMT.

($1 = 0.736 Euros)