GameStop money cards are seen inside the video-game retail store in New York in this March 18, 2010, file photo. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

GameStop Corp (GME.N), the world's largest retailer of video games and related products, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to a fall in sales of new gaming software and hardware.

The company's shares fell as much as 16 percent to $33 in early trading on Monday.

Gamers usually rein in spending ahead of the crucial December holiday season to take advantage of new launches and discounts on gaming titles and consoles offered by retailers.

"Hardware (sales) were slow as people waited for the new bundles and games to come out," Chief Operating Officer Tony Bartel told Reuters, adding that a couple of titles underperformed late in the quarter.

Some popular videogame titles released in the quarter such as "Destiny: The Taken King", Microsoft Studios' "Halo 5: Guardians" and Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed: Syndicate" failed to boost GameStop's sales, which fell 3.6 percent to $2.02 billion.

New video game software sales slipped 9.3 percent to $674.5 million, while those of new gaming consoles fell more than 20 percent to $358.1 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

"They had a bad quarter... You would expect that their revenue would have been up this quarter but it came down," Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Michael Pachter said.

However, COO Bartel said the company was "seeing hardware sales pick up dramatically since the beginning of (fourth) quarter".

Bartel said demand for "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" and "Fallout 4" was strong, while sales of "Star Wars: Battlefront", which released on Nov. 17, were weaker than the company's expectations.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O), the company behind "Star Wars: Battlefront" were down 4.5 percent at $69.13.

The company's net income fell to $55.9 million from $56.4 million a year earlier in the third quarter.

On a per share basis, profit rose to 53 cents from 50 cents, due to fewer shares outstanding.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 58 cents per share on revenue of $2.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Friday's close of $39.26, the company's shares had gained 16 percent this year.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)