People play Atlus' 'Persona 4: Dancing All Night' video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a war video game with an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a PP Gun video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman displays a tattoo as she plays video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman films a video game toy on her iPhone at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play the 'Rainbow Six Seige' video game at the Microsoft Xbox booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People wear Oculus VR headsets as they play Three One Zero's 'Adrift' video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Attendees watch game publisher Square Enix's media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marc-Alexis Cote, creative director Ubisoft Quebec, speaks during a presentation for the video game 'Assassin's Creed Syndicate' at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 'Just Cause 3' video game is seen during game publisher Square Enix's media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An attendee stands in front of the 'Call of Duty Black Ops III' video game poster at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman poses with a video game character at the Microsoft Xbox booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play 'Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash' Wii video game at the Nintendo booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays Sony's Project Morpheus 'London Heist' video game with a virtual reality headset and move controllers at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a video game on a Samsung mobile phone attached to an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Sony PlayStation virtual reality headset is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories.

Microsoft, Sony and virtual reality company Oculus are squaring off at the June 16-18 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, promoting their virtual reality accessories.

Dan Ackerman, a senior editor at online technology and consumer electronics review site CNET, said he believed the future for virtual reality -- once synonymous with clunky headgear -- might finally be here for consumers.

"Sony has the Morpheus headset that should work with the Playstation 4," he said, referring to Sony's popular video game console.

"Microsoft has the Hololens, which is very experimental, a more augmented reality and ... Oculus is the market leader. They were the first guys with workable hardware which should be available to buy early next year."

Oculus, which is owned by Facebook, debuted the consumer version of its Oculus Rift headset last week. While a prototype has been available to developers since 2013, the consumer version will be available for pre-order later this year.

At the E3 opening on Tuesday, scores of video games fans lined up outside Oculus' booth to try out the headset.

"I think it's come a long way and it's definitely entertaining," video game fan Maheer Kibria said.

"(It) feels very immersive in the visual effects."

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Catherine Evans)