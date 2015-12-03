The logos of Gannett Co and its flagship newspaper, USA Today, are seen outside their corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N), the publisher of USA Today, said on Thursday it would bring its local and national publications under the USA Today Network.

Gannett was separated from its broadcasting and digital arm, Tegna Inc (TGNA.N), in June and the new brand marks an attempt by the company to take advantage of its most well-known publication, the No. 1 U.S. newspaper by circulation.

The company's 92 local U.S. newspapers, including the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Indianapolis Star, the Detroit Free Press and USA Today, will come under the network.

This will make the USA Today Network the largest local-to-national media network in the country by reach to consumers, Gannett said.

The Courier-Journal was the first Gannett property to update its brand logo and name on Nov. 17 under the new network.

The remaining markets will become part of the network by early January.

(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)