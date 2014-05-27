Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Gap Inc (GPS.N) reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by weak demand for its Gap and Banana Republic apparel brands.
Net income fell to $260 million, or 58 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended May 3 from $333 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company had estimated a profit of 56-57 cents per share when it pre-announced results on May 8.
Net sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.77 billion, but comparable-store sales fell 1 percent, Gap said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.