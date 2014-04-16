Got a spare $3.85 million? Oregon town could be yours
SEATTLE Aspiring property moguls take note – the town of Tiller, Oregon, is for sale, asking price just $3.5 million. For an extra $350,000, you can have the old school too.
BOGOTA Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez has recovered from pneumonia but his condition remains "delicate", Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.
Garcia Marquez, who was hospitalized for nine days in Mexico City for dehydration and a lung and urinary infection, has been receiving treatment at his home since being released last week.
A newspaper report this week said the 87-year-old author was receiving palliative care for lung, liver and lymphatic cancer, but Santos said it was false.
"What they told me is that he had pneumonia, he has got over that, he remains in delicate health which is a reality of his age," Santos told reporters after speaking to a member of Garcia Marquez's family.
"It is not true what was published in the Mexican newspaper that he is riddled with cancer, that's not true."
Garcia Marquez, whose career has spanned journalism to fantastical novels that defined the genre of magical realism, lives in Mexico City.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
SEATTLE Aspiring property moguls take note – the town of Tiller, Oregon, is for sale, asking price just $3.5 million. For an extra $350,000, you can have the old school too.
BANGKOK Five dozen elephants used their trunks on Monday to scoop up bananas, melons and pineapples from baskets at a special buffet laid on in Thailand's ancient capital of Ayutthaya to celebrate the national animal.
LONDON When Judy Norman walks on stage for the play "Spillikin", she performs beside a somewhat different cast member - a humanoid robot.