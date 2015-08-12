Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
Garda World Security Corp, a security services firm that provides armored transportation and guards, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than C$3 billion ($2.31 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Garda is working with investment banks Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Jefferies LLC and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and is in talks with a small number of private equity firms about a potential deal, according to the people.
Montreal-based Garda is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners LLP and its founder Stéphan Crétier, which together took the company private in 2012 for C$1.1 billion ($850 million), including the assumption of debt. Crétier plans to keep at least some of his equity in the company, one of the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Apax, Bank of America, Jefferies and Royal Bank of Canada declined to comment. Garda had no immediate comment.
Garda is the world's largest privately owned security company, according to its website. It helps businesses transfer cash, provides services such as pre-board screening at airports and risk consulting services. It had revenue in the 12 months ending April 30 of C$1.9 billion, according to Moody's rating agency.
Private equity firms have homed in on the security sector as the U.S. economy improves, with Warburg Pincus investing an undisclosed amount in Universal Services of America last month and French buyout firm Wendel (MWDP.PA) buying U.S. security firm AlliedBarton for $1.67 billion from Blackstone (BX.N) in June.
(This version of the story corrects Garda founder's name to Cretier instead of Cretie in paragraph three)
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Matthew Lewis)
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.