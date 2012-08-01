Garmin Ltd's (GRMN.O) quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as revenue from its personal navigation devices (PND) business rose for the third straight quarter, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

Garmin's PND business has been steadily turning around after several quarters of slow sales, as the company tries new strategies such as bundling its PNDs with its high-margin mapping services and providing cars with entertainment systems.

But the big demand for its outdoor and fitness products such as watches with GPS sensors, golfing accessories with preloaded courses and fitness apps has been the real revenue driver over the past quarters.

The company said it now expects a profit of between $2.70 and $2.85 per share for 2012, up from its earlier forecast of between $2.45 and $2.60 per share. It raised the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast by about $50 million and now expects sales of between $2.75 billion and 2.80 billion.

Revenue at its outdoor segment, which accounted for 14 percent of total revenue, jumped 24 percent to $100 million for the second quarter. Revenue from its PND business rose 8 percent to $392 million.

PNDs, once a must-have gadget and Garmin's mainstay till a couple of years back, has faced slowing demand as consumers switch to GPS-enabled smartphones that offer turn-by-turn navigation.

Garmin's Dutch rival TomTom (TOM2.AS) posted lower revenue last week as sales at its consumer unit declined, but said it would supply French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) with digital maps and other higher-margin services.

The No. 1 U.S. navigation device maker's net income rose to $185.9 million, or 95 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $109.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Garmin earned 98 cents per share. Total revenue rose 7 percent to $718 million.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 67 cents per share, on revenue of $686.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Garmin's shares closed at $38.61 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The stock hit a four-year high of $50.67 on May 2 after it reported strong first-quarter results, but has since lost nearly a fourth of those gains.

