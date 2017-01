A Garmin logo is seen outside a store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

GPS-based devices maker Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O) reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales strengthened in its fitness and outdoor businesses.

The company's net income rose to $125.1 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 24, from $119.3 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $722.3 million from $679.7 million.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)