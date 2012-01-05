LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Garry Shandling, Kevin Pollak, Margaret Cho and other comedians are onboard for a festival at which they will curate classic films, provide commentary about them -- and perform their own comedic material to boot.

The first Wayne Federman International Film Festival will be held January 12 to 14 at the Cinefamily in Los Angeles.

Federman appeared in an episode of "The Larry Sanders Show," which starred Shandling, and has also had small roles in "40-Year-Old Virgin," "Legally Blonde" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Federman has recruited six comedians for the festival, and each of them will curate one film. They will introduce the movie and participate in a Q&A afterward.

On the first day of the festival, Shandling will present a screening of Martin Scorsese's "The King of Comedy," followed by Cho's presentation of John Schlesinger's "Darling."

The second day will see Paul F. Tompkins presenting Mike Leigh's "Topsy-Turvy," after which Doug Benson will present "Cocktail" as part of his ongoing series "Doug Benson's Movie Interruption."

Kevin Pollak will help close the festival with his presentation of "The In-Laws," which starred Peter Falk and Alan Arkin. That will be followed by Andy Kindler's presentation of Albert Brooks' "Modern Romance."

Admission to each presentation is $10, except for the "Cocktail" screening, which will cost $12.