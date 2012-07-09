HELSINKI The global outlook for technology spending growth has stabilized, research firm Gartner said on Monday, raising slightly its growth outlook for 2012.

"While the challenges facing global economic growth persist — the eurozone crisis, weaker U.S. recovery, a slowdown in China — the outlook has at least stabilized," Richard Gordon, research vice president at Gartner, said in a statement.

Gartner now expects global IT spending to rise 3.0 percent this year, instead of a previously forecast 2.5 percent gain, but in constant U.S. dollar terms the forecast stood unchanged at 5.2 percent.

