Citilink chief executive Arif Wibowo poses for a picture in the cabin of an Airbus A320 at its hangar facility in Jakarta June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

JAKARTA Indonesian state-owned airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA.JK) appointed Arif Wibowo, the head of its budget carrier unit Citilink, as its chief executive to replace Emirsyah Satar, its spokesman said on Friday.

Satar said on Thursday he had resigned before his term ends in March 2015 to give the new management more time to prepare for the year ahead.

