Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
JAKARTA Indonesian state-owned airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA.JK) appointed Arif Wibowo, the head of its budget carrier unit Citilink, as its chief executive to replace Emirsyah Satar, its spokesman said on Friday.
Satar said on Thursday he had resigned before his term ends in March 2015 to give the new management more time to prepare for the year ahead.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
BADEN-BADEN The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.