HOUSTON A natural gas gathering pipeline exploded on Thursday about 10 miles north of Alice, Texas, said a spokesman for pipeline owner Copano Energy LLC.

No injuries were reported from the afternoon blast in the 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) Bradshaw pipeline near a compressor station, said Copano's Craig Brown.

The section of pipeline that ruptured in the explosion has been isolated and the remaining gas and condensate in the pipe is being allowed to burn off, Brown said. Copano expects the fire will be out and the area around the pipe cool enough for the company to begin seeking a cause for the blast Friday morning.

"While it's premature to speculate on the cause, I can tell you there were no outward signs of vandalism," Brown said.

A gathering line collects natural gas from a field where the gas is being produced and sends it to a storage facility.

Alice is located 239 miles southwest of Houston.

