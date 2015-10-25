NEW YORK Oct 25 The average price of gasoline
in the United States fell another 10.5 cents, with consumers
poised to save nearly a dollar a gallon at the pump compared
with a year ago, according to a Lundberg survey released on
Sunday.
Bigger U.S. oil inventories and a strengthening U.S. dollar
means "the price crash has resumed," survey publisher Trilby
Lundberg said. "Many retailers have passed the savings on to the
street, to the consumers."
Regular-grade gasoline fell to an average $2.24 per gallon
in the Oct. 23 survey, down from $2.34 on Oct. 9, when the
previous survey was taken. The price has fallen 62 cents a
gallon in the past five months.
The lowest average price per gallon in the Lower 48 states
was in Charleston, South Carolina, at $1.85 per gallon. Los
Angeles came in highest, at $2.87.
(Reporting by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)