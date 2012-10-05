A man walks past signs with gasoline prices at a Mobil gas station in Pico Rivera, California, October 4, 2012. Pump prices in California have soared this week and are poised to break a record set in the summer of 2008 due to low inventories and disruptions at key Golden State refineries.The state average for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped to $4.315 on Thursday, 18.2 cents higher than last week and 49 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA data. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Traffic moves on Lincoln Boulevard, near a sign posted with gasoline prices at a Mobil gas station in Santa Monica, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man fills his car with gasoline at a Unocal gas station in Rowland Heights, California, October 4, 2012. Pump prices in California have soared this week and are poised to break a record set in the summer of 2008 due to low inventories and disruptions at key Golden State refineries. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man fills his car with gasoline at a Unocal gas station in Rowland Heights, California, October 4, 2012. Pump prices in California have soared this week and are poised to break a record set in the summer of 2008 due to low inventories and disruptions at key Golden State refineries. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

HOUSTON The differential for wholesale gasoline fell 55 cents on Friday in the Los Angeles spot market, possibly signaling an end to a week-long price spike, said a West Coast refined products trader.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards traded at 90 cents a gallon over the November RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 55 cents from where it traded on Thursday. California gasoline was later offered at 85 cents over the NYMEX.

"The squeeze is over, I guess," the trader said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)