HOUSTON The differential for wholesale gasoline fell 55 cents on Friday in the Los Angeles spot market, possibly signaling an end to a week-long price spike, said a West Coast refined products trader.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards traded at 90 cents a gallon over the November RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 55 cents from where it traded on Thursday. California gasoline was later offered at 85 cents over the NYMEX.
"The squeeze is over, I guess," the trader said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)