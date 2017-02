NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. average gasoline demand in the summer driving season including the Labor Day weekend this year was the slowest since 2003, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

The four-week average demand from the first week of June to the first week of September 2011 averaged 9.17 million barrels a day, the data shows.

The average over the same period in 2003 stood at 9.13 million bpd.

