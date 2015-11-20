(Adds EIA figures refinery information)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Nov 20 The resurgence in U.S. driving
continued with force in September, as motorists logged 259.9
billion road miles, a 4.3 percent bump from last year and the
most in the month's history, according to new data released
Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation
The strong September figures contributed to a
record-breaking year for road miles in the United States,
bucking predictions that Americans have lost their appetite for
driving as the population ages and the youth migrate more to
urban areas.
Year to date, drivers have logged 2.36 trillion miles on
U.S. roads, the highest figure through September in history and
a 3.4 percent jump compared to the same stretch last year, DOT
figures show. The year-over-year percentage increase is the
largest since 1997, data shows.
"It's a huge number," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with the
Price Futures Group. "It shows you that drivers are being
inspired by the low prices. It also shows you that the economy
may have bottomed out and is on the uptick."
With the September 2015 estimates, the series of consecutive
monthly mileage increases now stands at 19 months
The fresh numbers are the latest piece of evidence showing a
sustained U.S. road revival that has been fueled by a rout in
global petroleum prices and a growing U.S. economy. The national
average price for gasoline on Friday was $2.10 per gallon, down
from $2.85 a year ago, according to AAA, the motorists' advocacy
organization.
Driving activity in the United States is closely watched
since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global
gasoline demand.
The surge in driving buoyed crack spreads and profits for
U.S. refiners this summer, as they ran their plants at full tilt
to take advantage of the increased demand. In August, U.S.
refiners supplied 293.5 million barrels of gasoline, the highest
amount since 2007, according the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Andrew Hay)