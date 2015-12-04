NEW YORK Dec 4 The average fuel economy of new
cars sold in the U.S. in November dropped by 0.1 mile per
gallon, continuing a trend that began in August of last year
when pump prices began to fall, according to new data by the
University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.
New cars sold in November got an average of 25 miles per
gallon (mpg), down 0.8 from the peak reached in August of 2014,
but still up from 4.9 mpg since October of 2007, when the
university began tracking sales. The U.S. government is
requiring car makers to achieve a fleet average of 54.5 mpg by
2025.
Various studies have suggested that U.S. gasoline demand was
undergoing a structural shift, pointing to consumers gobbling up
more fuel efficient vehicles as one of the underlying reasons.
But that shift has been put on a pause in the past 18 months as
consumers have cared less about fuel efficiency and began
purchasing more "gas-guzzling" SUVs and pick-up trucks.
Mercedes Benz reported record sales of SUVs in November
and Ford expects SUV sales to continue to
grow, projecting they will account for 40 percent of all sales
by 2020.
"Overall SUV sales continue to trend higher -- both in North
America and around the world," Ford said in a statement Tuesday.
In a report issued this week, analysts at Credit Suisse said
the shift to larger cars is one of the reasons it's bullish
about U.S. gasoline demand in 2016 and even 2017. The U.S.
consumes about 10 percent of global gasoline, so shifts in
demand are closely watched by traders.
"The "SUV" effect should not be underestimated. Yes,
efficiency gains will eventually drive negative momentum in US
gasoline demand but the sales weighted efficiency of new car
sales has flattened out and is below its recent peak as
consumers have bought larger cars and as the auto industry has
tried to make these larger cars perform with zip," the analysts
wrote.
The analysts also noted that the consumer shift towards SUVs
and trucks has also been aided by a U.S. economy that is adding
jobs and seeing an uptick in disposable incomes.
"We suspect that it is the combination of the end of
household deleveraging, plus payroll growth, plus household
formation, plus the falling oil price that has encouraged US
consumers to be more exuberant in the cars they choose to
drive," the analysts wrote.
