UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE LOSSES IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED BUILD IN INVENTORIES
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline was the source of a leak of some 200,000 liters (52,830 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan that was discovered by a member of the community last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 The massive fines paid by Volkswagen AG and criminal indictment of seven executives are a "very strong deterrent" to cheating by other automakers, a senior career Environmental Protection Agency official said on Wednesday.