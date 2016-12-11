TransCanada re-submits application for Keystone XL pipeline
Jan 26 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES RISE 5 PERCENT AS CRUDE RALLIES ON NON-OPEC DEAL
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to U.S. market close)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it is reducing diesel and gasoline prices at refineries, reflecting the fall in international petroleum products prices and the appreciation of the local currency against the dollar.