UPDATE 1-Oil prices struggle on doubts OPEC can rein in oversupply
* Global oil supplies vs demand & price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Adds chart, comment, updates prices)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES RISE TO SESSION HIGH OF $1.6708 A GALLON AFTER EIA DATA; THE HIGHEST IN 3 WEEKS
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, its head said on Wednesday, as the company braces for major obstacles for the project.