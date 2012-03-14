SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
HOUSTON, March 14 Gasoline fell 16.5 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday morning as at least three cargoes of gasoline were expected to arrive this week at West Coast ports, according to trade sources.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental guidelines sold as low as 12 cents under April NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders related to the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.