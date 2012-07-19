Rail and marine equipment leasing company GATX Corp GMT.N reported better-than-expected quarterly results on stronger performance in its rail segment, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company's shares rose 9.5 percent to $42.80 in morning trade to be one of the biggest percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

GATX, which operates and remarkets rail and marine assets in North America and Europe, said it expects to earn between $2.65 and $2.75 per share in 2012, up from $2.40 to $2.60 per share it expected earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $23.5 million, or 49 cents per share for the second quarter, from $26.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier, said the company valued at about $1.83 billion.

Excluding a tax adjustment, GATX earned 81 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $343 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 61 cents per shares on revenue of $333.3 million.

The rail segment, which leases out tank cars, freight car, and locomotives, contributed about 72 percent to Chicago-based GATX's revenue for the second quarter helped by higher lease rates in North America.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)