OLYMPIA, Wash The Washington state House of Representatives approved a Senate-passed bill to legalize gay marriage in a vote on Wednesday that moved the state another step closer to becoming the seventh to recognize same-sex nuptials.

Governor Christine Gregoire has promised to sign the bill into law, but opponents are planning to seek its repeal at the polls in November. House passage of the measure, on a vote of 55-43, came a day after a federal appeals court declared California's voter-approved gay marriage ban unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Nicole Neroulias; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)