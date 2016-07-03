JERUSALEM Gazit-Globe (GZT.TA), Israel's largest real estate development company, said on Sunday it sold part of its stake in Brazil-based BR Malls (BRML3.SA) for $52.6 million and used the funds to buy new property in Sao Paulo.

Gazit-Globe said its share in BR Malls was now less than 5 percent and was valued at roughly 90 million shekels ($23 million). It reported a 40 million shekel profit from the sale.

As part of its expansion in Brazil, Gazit-Globe purchased an office building and parking lot attached to a Sao Paulo commercial center for $47 million.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One (EQY.N) and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc (FCR.TO). It is the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon (CTY1S.HE) and controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate (ATRS.VI).

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)