Gazit-Globe and Sanchez Energy opened to a muted response on their trading debut, as companies without the dotcom tag find little favor with investors.

IPOs of internet companies such as Groupon Inc, Angie's List Inc and Jive Software Inc had flying starts to their listings, while those of brick-and-mortar companies haven't managed to generate comparable investor interest.

Earlier in the day, Luxfer Holdings, a maker of high-performance materials and gas cylinders, postponed its offering citing market conditions.

On Wednesday, shares of Sanchez, a developer of unconventional oil and natural gas assets, closed at $18.25, down 17 percent from their issue price of $22, after the company priced its IPO below its price range.

Last week, energy companies Rose Rock Midstream LP and Memorial Production Partners LP had also met with cold response from investors. While Texas-based Memorial Production closed a percent down from the $19 offer price, Rose Rock shares closed flat.

"These companies (energy) were trying to get more proceeds to benefit themselves rather than leaving a lot of money on table to benefit investors," Jay Ritter, finance professor at University of Florida told Reuters.

Sanchez's offering raised net proceeds of about $203 million, which it intends to use to fund capital expenditures through December 2012.

Sanchez, which mainly focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale, said it earned $3.4 million for nine months ended September 30, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million last year. For the period, its revenue was $9.9 million, compared with $1.5 million last year.

Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe, which cut its U.S. offering size by a quarter, closed at $8.83, 1.8 percent below the $9 offer price on Wednesday.

Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C. and Macquarie Capital were the lead underwriters for Sanchez's offering, while Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities underwrote the Gazit-Globe offering.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Sreejiraj Eluvangal)