MOSCOW Greece has been managing to pay for Russian gas deliveries on time and anticipates it will be able to pay for May supplies by the end of June, a source at Gazprom told Reuters on Friday.

"There have been no problems so far with Greece. We expect them to pay for May deliveries in the end of June," a source at Gazprom said.

Earlier on Friday, industry sources told Reuters that Greek energy companies are seeking emergency bank loans to pay suppliers and avert widespread power and gas cuts.

Greece imports all its natural gas from abroad. About 80 percent comes via pipeline from Russia. According to industry sources, DEPA faces a June 22 deadline to settle obligations to Gazprom.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)