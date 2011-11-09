MOSCOW Russia's top gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose to 303.7 billion roubles ($10.03 billion) on the back of rising sales, beating analysts' forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company's second quarter net income at 287.046 billion roubles.

Gazprom, the worlds largest natural gas producer, has been struggling to keep its market share in Europe, where it covers around a quarter of gas demand, due to severe competition from cheaper spot market and alternative fuels, such as liquefied natural gas.

But the company -- which on Tuesday launched the 27.5 billion cubic meters a year Nord Stream pipeline designed to bring Russian gas directly to Europe on the floor of the Baltic Sea -- saw its sales rising on the back of social unrest in the Arab world as well as after nuclear disaster in Japan.

Gazprom said on Wednesday its gas sales to Europe increased 42 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2011 to 742.2 billion roubles, or to 86.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) compared to full-year plans of up to 155 bcm.

Gazprom also reported second-quarter revenue of 1.03 trillion roubles, up from 761.95 billion roubles in the same period a year ago, also above analysts' forecasts of 997.2 billion roubles.

($1 = 30.29 Russian Roubles)

