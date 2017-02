MOSCOW Russia's Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) and Italy's ENI ENI.MM have revived their joint venture in Libya, Russia's Africa envoy, Mikhail Margelov, told reporters on Wednesday.

The two companies in September reaffirmed the deal after the outbreak of conflict in Libya that toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

But on Friday, Gazprom Neft's CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters that the deal, in which Gazprom was to take over the Elephant project in Libya as part of a swap for gas assets in Russia, was still subject to force majeure .

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)