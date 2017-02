MOSCOW Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), Russia's No. 5 oil producer, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose by 47 percent, year-on-year, to $1.271 billion, missing analysts' expectations.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net income at $1.349 billion.

Gazprom Neft also said its July-September 2011 revenues increased by 38 percent to $11.567 billion on the back of rising crude prices, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to $2.759 billion.

