ATHENS Russian energy giant Gazprom hopes it can soon reach a deal with customer Ukraine over Ukraine's unsettled natural gas debt, Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said in a business conference in Athens on Thursday

"I don't think you present in the room need to be told how challenging, how difficult it is to supply gas to Ukraine, and in the next few days, we hope that certain agreements will be reached and Ukraine will start to pay for Russian gas," said Miller in comments translated to English from Russian.

"The situation is making us count days, every day is precious, every hour valuable," Miller added, reiterating that Russia has given Ukraine a Monday, June 2, deadline to prepay natural gas shipments for June.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Keiron Henderson)