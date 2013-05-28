MADRID Spanish oil firm Cepsa plans to buy part of French power and gas firm GDF Suez's GSZ.PA 12 percent stake in Algerian gas pipeline Medgaz, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

GDF Suez is also in talks to sell some of the stake to Gas Natural (GAS.MC), which already has a stake in the pipeline that runs between Algeria and Spain, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

GDF and Gas Natural declined to comment.

Medgaz shareholders have the first right to buy stakes put up for sale by other shareholders. Medgaz is majority-owned by Algerian company Sonatrach, which has 42 percent, Cepsa currently owns 35 percent and Gas Natural 10 percent.

One source said it was unclear how ownership of Medgaz would ultimately be configured. He did not rule out that Sonatrach might buy part of GSF Suez's 12 percent stake.

The pipeline has an initial annual capacity of 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas.

($1 = 0.7729 euros)

(Additional reporting by Geert de Clerq; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Merriman)