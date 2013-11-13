PARIS French gas and power group GDF Suez GSZ.PA said nine month core earnings fell 6.5 percent and confirmed guidance for net recurring income, but it warned that it plans to write down European power assets.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 10.3 billion euros, and revenues fell 0.3 percent to 59.6 billion euros and the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company confirmed guidance for a 2013 net recurring income of 3.1 billion to 3.5 billion euros.

But it said it expects an adjustment of the carrying value of some power generation and storage assets, as economic and regulatory conditions worsen in Europe.

This readjustment of book values, non-cash and not recurrent, would have an impact on 2013 net income but not on net recurring income, the company said.

GDF said that earnings at its key European energy business were down significantly due to outages at two of its Belgian nuclear plants until early June 2013 and falling market prices for power.

That more than offset favorable weather conditions and the recovery in early 2013 of a shortfall on French regulated gas tariffs in 2012.

The start-up of new plants in Thailand and Latin America, favorable price effects in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and a strong performance of LNG activities in the United States boosted GDF's international business.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by John Stonestreet)