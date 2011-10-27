PARIS GDF Suez (SEVI.PA) confirmed its financial targets for the year on Thursday after reporting a 10.2 percent rise in core earnings for the first nine months of the year, driven in part by its international business.

The French utility, active in a range of energy sources including natural gas, nuclear energy and wind power, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 21.1 billion euros ($29.2 billion).

This was helped by the acquisition in February of Britain's International Power IPR.L to create the world's largest independent power producer.

Sales rose 8.9 percent to 65.4 billion euros, GDF added.

The group kept its target of growing its EBITDA to between 17 billion and 17.5 billion euros this year, before the impact of unfavorable weather or a regulation on its gas tariffs in France.

The French government's decision in September to freeze gas tariffs, in a move to protect consumer purchasing power, will impact GDF Suez's core earnings by 290 million euros in the fourth quarter of this year, on top of the 108 million GDF had seen in the first three quarters.

GDF Suez has appealed against the government's decision.

Two of GDF Suez's holdings, International Power and Suez Environnement (SEVI.PA), reported their quarterly figures on Wednesday.

Suez Environnement (VIE.PA) cut its financial forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination project in Australia and said it planned to keep its dividend intact, toning down a previous promise of an increased payout to shareholders.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

