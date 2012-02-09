PARIS GDF Suez GSZ.PA expects 2012 net recurring income to at least match that of last year and to grow by 2015 as the French gas and power company targets international growth and seeks to shrug off regulatory issues in its home market.

GDF Suez said it expected net recurring income to reach between 3.5 billion and 4 billion euros in 2012, against 3.5 billion in 2011, and grow to about 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) by 2015, assuming average weather conditions and no significant regulatory or economic changes.

"We are confident in our long term perspectives of GDF Suez...," Chairman and Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said at a conference call on Thursday. "The year 2012 will clearly be impacted by economic uncertainties, particularly in Europe, but will continue our ambitious industrial strategy."

Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should reach an estimated 17 billion euros in 2012, an increase from 16.5 billion euros ($21.87 billion) last year when EBITDA rose 9.5 percent.

International growth, up nearly 28 percent, made up for a decline in France, where core earnings halved due to the government's decision to freeze gas tariffs and mild winter weather.

Meanwhile, French gas prices for households and businesses rose by 4.4 percent on January 1 after France's highest court in November suspended a government move to freeze gas prices until the presidential election in May 2012.

Excluding the weather impact and the gas tariff shortfall in France, core earnings reached 17.4 billion euros, meeting the group's target of 17 to 17.5 billion euros.

GDF Suez has honed in on expanding its international presence by buying a 70 percent stake in British electricity producer International Power IPR.L and more recently through a partnership with China Investment Corporation (CIC) which will help finance projects in the booming Asia-Pacific region.

From 2012 until 2017, GDF Suez plans to spend between 9 billion and 11 billion a year, a third of which will go to developing nations where it hopes to double sales and diminish its reliance on Europe's mature energy markets.

GDF Suez, 36 percent owned by the French government, expects to hire 100,000 staff from 2011-2015.

The company proposed paying a dividend of 1.50 euros a share, equal to the previous year's, and said that for 2012 it aimed to maintain or raise the dividend.

($1 = 0.7545 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)