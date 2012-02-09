PARIS French gas and power company GDF Suez GSZ.PA said 2012 net income would at least match that of last year, striking a cautious tone as it battles overcapacity in European gas markets, tough regulations and seeks to rein in debt.

Shares in the group fell 4.4 percent to 20.38 euros by 1050 GMT on Thursday, lagging a 1 percent softer European utilities index .SX6P.

"We believe the two main reasons on why GDF Suez guidance has come in below expectations are likely to relate to: gas markets, particularly in Europe, and commitment to balance sheet strength over growth," said Sofi Savvantidou, European utilities analysts at Citi.

GDF Suez, 36 percent-owned by the French government, said net recurring income should reach 3.5-4 billion euros in 2012, against 3.5 billion in 2011, and grow to about 5 billion ($6.6 billion) by 2015, assuming average weather conditions and no significant regulatory or economic changes.

"We are confident in the long-term perspectives of GDF Suez...," Chairman and Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told a conference call. "2012 will clearly be impacted by economic uncertainties, particularly in Europe, but will continue our ambitious industrial strategy."

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9.5 percent to 16.5 billion euros last year. This should reach an estimated 17 billion in 2012, but GDF Suez refrained from confirming an earlier 2013 EBITDA target of 20 billion.

Citi's Savvantidou said the results were in line with the bank's expectations, but guidance fell short of Citi and consensus forecasts.

Europe's gas markets have been subject to overcapacity in recent years as U.S. imports have dropped following the discovery and use of shale gas, which has left Europe oversupplied with pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

GDF Suez said it aimed to keep its net debt at less than or equal to 2.5 times its core earnings, having brought net debt down to 37.6 billion euros last year, helped by asset sales.

INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

International growth, up nearly 28 percent, made up for a decline in France, where core earnings halved due to the government's decision to freeze gas tariffs and mild winter weather.

French gas prices for households and businesses rose 4.4 percent on January 1 after France's highest court in November suspended the government's move to freeze gas prices until the presidential election in May 2012.

Excluding the weather impact and the gas tariff shortfall in France, core earnings reached 17.4 billion euros, meeting the group's target of 17-17.5 billion.

Olivier Bails, analyst at CM-CIC Securities, trimmed his share price target for GDF Suez to 28 euros from 29.55 euros "taking into account the climate impact and the gas tariff freeze for 2011, as well as growth prospects which are deemed weak for Europe in 2012."

GDF Suez has expanded its international presence by buying a 70 percent stake in British electricity producer International Power IPR.L and more recently through a partnership with China Investment Corporation (CIC) that will help finance projects in the booming Asia-Pacific region.

From 2012 until 2017, GDF Suez plans to spend between 9 and 11 billion euros a year, a third of which will go to developing nations where it hopes to double sales and diminish its reliance on Europe's mature energy markets.

The firm expects to hire 100,000 staff from 2011-2015.

Asset sales reached two-thirds of the group's goal of 10 billion euros by 2013, impacting core earnings by 400 million. Finance Director Isabelle Kocher told analysts more asset sale announcements should come up soon.

The company proposed paying a dividend of 1.50 euros a share, equal to the previous year's, and said that for 2012 it aimed to maintain or raise the dividend.

($1 = 0.7545 euros)

(Editing by James Regan, Christian Plumb and Mark Potter)